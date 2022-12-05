'90 Day Fiance' 's Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Welcome 'Perfectly Sweet' Baby Boy: 'In Awe'

The 90 Day Fiancé family has a brand new member.

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are officially parents after welcoming their baby, Bass confirmed on her Instagram Sunday.

Sharing a photo of their newborn son's feet, she introduced the world to son Nicolas Antonio Rojer.

"We are so thrilled to introduce our sweet baby boy Nicolas Antonio. 🧸💙We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him already and how perfectly sweet he truly is," the new mom wrote, adding, "Thank you for all the well wishes and messages. 💕"

Bass later shared a photo of Nicolas sleeping sweetly in a fleece blanket, writing, "My perfect little burrito," and tagging Rojer, who reposted it on his own Instagram Story.

Kara Bass/Instagram

The new mom also celebrated the magic of welcoming her baby during the holiday season, sharing a selfie where she lays on the couch in a robe with a Christmas tree in the background.

"I've come to the conclusion that being snuggled up with your new baby during the coldest months of the year and amongst all the holidays is the absolute best," she wrote. "No one can convince me otherwise lol."

Kara and Guillermo first revealed their pregnancy news during part one of 90 Day Fiancé: The Couples Tell All in August.

"We're pregnant! It happened very fast after we got married, but we're super excited and we're due at the end of November," the couple shared in a statement to PEOPLE at the time of the announcement.

Angela McNaul Photography

"We're waiting to find out the gender, so it's going to be a really great surprise. Thanks to everyone for being part of our journey!"

The couple shared a pregnancy update in early October, with a sweet couple's selfie. In a joint Instagram post, Guillermo applauded Kara for what a great mom she already is.

"Baby is feeling very good and kicking a lot 🤷🏽‍♂️ I appreciate my wife so much! I know she is gonna be a great mother! I love you so much @karaleona ❤️"

Kara and Guillermo were the first season 9 couple to tie the knot, getting married in July 2021.