'90 Day Fiance' 's Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Welcome 'Perfectly Sweet' Baby Boy: 'In Awe'

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer have welcomed a baby boy after tying the knot in July 2019

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 11:03 AM
Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer
Photo: Kara Bass/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiancé family has a brand new member.

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are officially parents after welcoming their baby, Bass confirmed on her Instagram Sunday.

Sharing a photo of their newborn son's feet, she introduced the world to son Nicolas Antonio Rojer.

"We are so thrilled to introduce our sweet baby boy Nicolas Antonio. 🧸💙We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him already and how perfectly sweet he truly is," the new mom wrote, adding, "Thank you for all the well wishes and messages. 💕"

Bass later shared a photo of Nicolas sleeping sweetly in a fleece blanket, writing, "My perfect little burrito," and tagging Rojer, who reposted it on his own Instagram Story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer
Kara Bass/Instagram

The new mom also celebrated the magic of welcoming her baby during the holiday season, sharing a selfie where she lays on the couch in a robe with a Christmas tree in the background.

"I've come to the conclusion that being snuggled up with your new baby during the coldest months of the year and amongst all the holidays is the absolute best," she wrote. "No one can convince me otherwise lol."

Kara and Guillermo first revealed their pregnancy news during part one of 90 Day Fiancé: The Couples Tell All in August.

"We're pregnant! It happened very fast after we got married, but we're super excited and we're due at the end of November," the couple shared in a statement to PEOPLE at the time of the announcement.

Kara and Guillermo 90 Day Fiance pregnancy
Angela McNaul Photography

"We're waiting to find out the gender, so it's going to be a really great surprise. Thanks to everyone for being part of our journey!"

The couple shared a pregnancy update in early October, with a sweet couple's selfie. In a joint Instagram post, Guillermo applauded Kara for what a great mom she already is.

"Baby is feeling very good and kicking a lot 🤷🏽‍♂️ I appreciate my wife so much! I know she is gonna be a great mother! I love you so much @karaleona ❤️"

Kara and Guillermo were the first season 9 couple to tie the knot, getting married in July 2021.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXDoDcOx1r/ lorenbrovarnik Verified Obligatory family photo. 3x a charm. Thankful is an understatement. #happythanksgivng #teambrovarnik #thebrovbunch #lorenandalexeiafterthe90days #blessed #familyfirst Edited · 1d
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Share 'Obligatory Family' Photos on Thanksgiving
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome a Baby Girl
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome First Baby: 'Little Love Bug'
jess king welcomes first baby
Peloton's Jess King Welcomes First Baby, Son Lucien, with Fiancée Sophia Urista: 'Blessed'
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Elizabeth Castravet Talks to Dad About Family Ties After Sharing Baby News
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Libby Castravet Talks to Dad About Family Drama After Sharing Baby News
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Share New Family Photos, Road to Baby No. 3 — See the Clip!
'90 Day Fiancé''s Loren Brovarnik Asks Alexei to Get a Vasectomy as They Prepare for Baby No. 3
Elizabeth Castravet, Andrei Castravet
'90 Day Fiancé' Alums Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby Boy: 'So Filled with Joy'
Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison attend the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "American Underdog" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CiIqUVZPP-i/ peterfacinelli Verified Happy “Labor” Day @lilyanneharrison ❤️ Sept 5th, 2022 🍼👶🏼
Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison Welcome First Baby Together: 'Happy Labor Day'
Kara and Guillermo 90 Day Fiance pregnancy
'90 Day Fiance' Couples Patrick & Thaís and Kara & Guillermo Are Expecting Babies This Fall
scotty mccreery
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Welcome First Baby, Son Merrick Avery: 'Most Beautiful Thing'
Alexei Brovarnik and Loren Brovarnik new baby
'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Welcome Third Baby, Daughter Ariel: 'So Happy'
Peter Facinelli at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting the non-profit organization Fuck Cancer, held at The Barker Hangar on October 1, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Peter Facinelli Says It's 'Interesting' Being a Boy Dad After Having 3 Daughters: 'I'm Not Used to It'
90 Day Fiancé
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Guillermo Resists Kara Trying to 'Control' Their Finances: 'She's Not My Mom'
ashley greene, Paul Khoury
Ashley Greene and Husband Paul Khoury Welcome First Baby, Daughter Kingsley: 'We Love You'
Chelsea Jackson Roberts and Husband Shane Welcome Baby
Peloton's Chelsea Jackson Roberts and Husband Shane Welcome First Baby: 'Grateful For You'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJtDN5staa/?hl=en
'The Bachelor' Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Welcomes First Baby with Husband Josh Wolfe