90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio Reveals She's Pregnant a Month After Announcing Split from Husband

Juliana Custodio and her ex-husband Michael Jessen split in October, announcing the news on their two-year wedding anniversary

Juliana Custodio is going to be a mom!

On Monday, the 90 Day Fiancé star revealed that she is expecting her first child with her partner, who goes by Ben on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So excited for our new adventure," she wrote alongside several photos of the couple. "Words aren't enough to tell you how wonderful you are, I'm forever grateful for the happiness and joy you have brought into my life, and for make [sic] one of my biggest dream come true🤱🏻, we can't wait to meet you."

She continued, "I am the luckiest woman to be able to call you mine @ben_obscura ✨❤️."

Custodio's news comes just over a month after she split from her ex-husband, Michael Jessen, on the former couple's two-year wedding anniversary.

"Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last," Jessen wrote alongside a photo from the couple's wedding. "Our marriage is a Covid-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics. Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time."

Jessen added that the couple's "situation" throughout the pandemic had "completely drained" him.

"I did not maintain the strength of mind and the fortitude to be the husband that you wanted me to be," he wrote. "The stress and the pressure of providing for everyone got the better of me and I did not take care of myself."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In her own post, Custodio wrote a lengthy letter back to Jessen. She began by saying that, while the COVID-19 pandemic played a factor in their split, "we all know that there are more [reasons] than that.

Juliana Custodio and Michael Jessen Credit: Michael Jessen/Instagram

The pandemic was "a hard time" for Custodio, she said, but "the hardest part for me was to picture you as someone that would be by my side, and unfortunately you showed something completely different."

Custodio wrote that her situation had become "toxic" and she decided she needed to return to Europe and her career as a model. "I am happy with the new phase, and I ask you to let me go," she wrote.

She concluded her message by encouraging others who are not happy in their relationship to "stand up for yourself."