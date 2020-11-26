90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava Reveals He's Expecting Baby with Girlfriend 6 Months After Prison Release

Jorge Nava has lots to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

The former 90 Day Fiancé star and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together, PEOPLE can confirm.

Nava first announced the baby news on Wednesday, sharing a sonogram image on his Instagram account.

"Thankful for all of my blessings ♥️," he captioned the shot.

The couple has decided to keep other details of the pregnancy private including the the mom-to-be's name, his rep tells PEOPLE.

The happy news comes six months after Nava was released from state prison, where he spent over two years behind bars for drug-related charges.

In May, Nava celebrated his release by sharing a photograph of himself out of his uniform and in civilian clothes.

"The sky is the limit🙏 #freedom," Nava wrote alongside the snap, which showed the reality star wearing jeans and a white T-shirt while posing up against a white Corvette sports car.

The following month, Nava announced more changes in his life when he went Instagram official with his girlfriend, posting a romantic shot of them embracing while hiking on the Devil's Bridge trail in Sedona, Arizona.

"Blessed is the man who finds wisdom, the man who gains understanding, for she is more profitable than silver and yields better returns than gold. She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her," Nava captioned the picture.

"Long life is in her right hand; in her left hand are riches and honor. Her ways are pleasant ways, and all her paths are peace," he continued. "She is the tree of life to those that embrace her; those that lay hold of her will be blessed 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨❤️🙏."

At the time, the California native also confirmed that he had been in the process of seeking a divorce from Russian bodybuilder Anfisa Arkhipchenko, whom he married on the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé.

While Nava has yet to publicly identified his girlfriend, he has shared more photos of her on his social media since going public with the relationship.