90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava and Girlfriend Expecting Second Baby 6 Months After Welcoming Daughter

Jorge Nava and his girlfriend Rhoda Blua welcomed their first baby, daughter Zara, in April

Jorge Nava is going to be a dad of two.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum and his girlfriend Rhoda Blua are expecting their second baby together. The news comes six months after Nava announced the birth of their first baby, daughter Zara.

Nava posted a photo of himself standing behind his girlfriend and holding her stomach in an Instagram on Monday.

"Never did I imagine my dreams becoming a reality so fast 🙈 Rhoda, you and Zara 🥰 are my world I Love you more than you'll ever imagine ♥️," the star writes.

Asked by a follower to clarify if the post was to announce "Marriage or another 👶?" Nava replied with a hatching chick emoji.

Jorge Nava and Rhoda Credit: Jorge Nava/Instagram

Nava announced the arrival of his first child in April, sharing a photo of his girlfriend cradling their newborn from the hospital bed, writing, "There's no Love that can match what I have for my family 👨‍👩‍👧♥️."

He added in the caption, "I Love them more than anything in this world 🙏."

Nava first announced that he and his girlfriend were expecting their first child in November by sharing a sonogram on his Instagram. The pregnancy announcement came just six months after Nava had been released from state prison, where he spent over two years behind bars for drug-related charges.

He first went Instagram official with his girlfriend in June 2020 when he posted a romantic shot of them embracing during a hike on the Devil's Bridge trail in Sedona, Arizona.