'90 Day Fiancé' Alums Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby Boy: 'So Filled with Joy'

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet appeared on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé and are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Eleanor Louise

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on October 7, 2022 03:05 PM
Elizabeth Castravet, Andrei Castravet
Photo: Lindsey VanderWal Photography

Elizabeth Potthast Castravet and husband Andrei Castravet have welcomed their baby boy!

The 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their second baby together, son Winston Leo Castravet, on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Announcing his arrival on Instagram Friday, the newly minted mom of two revealed her baby boy weighed 7 lbs., 10 oz., and measured 20 in. long at birth.

"HE'S HERE!" she captioned the first photos of their family — including daughter Eleanor Louise, 3, — adding, "Our hearts are SO filled with joy right now and we are already loving being a family of four."

Elizabeth happily shared that "Ellie is a proud big sister and all about her baby brother 'Win!'" She also noted that her son brings a "totally different energy and I'm loving it so much!!!⁣😭🤱🏼💙💙✨✨⁣."

Elizabeth Castravet, Andrei Castravet
Lindsey VanderWal Photography

The 90 Day Fiancé alums first announced their family was growing on Instagram in March, when the 31-year-old mom displayed her baby bump in a beachside family photo with Andrei, 36, and Ellie.

"We are so extremely excited to announce that we are expecting baby Castravet #2!" Elizabeth wrote in the caption. "Ellie is SO ecstatic to be a big sister and help momma!⁣ We appreciate all of your love and support and cannot wait to have you on this journey with us!"

Andrei shared the photo as well, posting his own announcement. "We are pleased to announce that due to hard work and a good attitude we will be promoting our daughter to big sister," the proud dad wrote.

Elizabeth, 31 (Tampa, Fla.) and Andrei, 35 (Moldova)
JAMES MCENTEE/GETTY IMAGES

The couple appeared on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, during which they got married in Elizabeth's hometown of Tampa, Fla. They later had a second wedding in Andrei's native Moldova, which aired on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Catch more of Libby and Andrei's story on 90 Day: Happily Ever After? airing Sunday nights on TLC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

