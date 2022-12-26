'90 Day Fiancé' : Deavan Clegg Spends Christmas at Home After 3-Year-Old is Discharged from Hospital

Deavan Clegg's 3-year-old Taeyang was hospitalized a week before the holidays with complications from his chemotherapy

By
Published on December 26, 2022 04:16 PM
90 Day Fiancé: Deavan Clegg’s Son Home from Cancer Treatment For Christmas
Photo: Deavan Clegg/instagram

Deavan Clegg's son came home just in time for Christmas.

The 90 Day Fiancé star shared that her son, Taeyang, was admitted to the hospital a week ahead of the holidays when his body reacted poorly to his chemotherapy. The 3-year-old was released from the hospital on Friday.

"Christmas Miracles do exist. Taeyang is well enough to come home and recover," Deavan, 26, captioned a video of herself pushing Taeyang out of the hospital in a wheelchair. "We are so blessed and happy he can spend Christmas at home. Fiv days at the hospital were rough. But we are excited to get home and cuddle with a good Christmas movie. #childhoodcancer #cancersurvior#christmasmiracle"

Fellow 90 Day star David Torborowsky commented with well-wishes. "This is awesome, continued prayers," he wrote. Larissa Dos Santos Lima shared good thoughts, too. "Yay!! 🎄💖 God is good."

Deavan Clegg/instagram

On Christmas, Deavan also shared a video of Taeyang opening his presents under the Christmas tree. "So happy Taeyang got to spend Christmas out of the hospital. He's so smart!" she captioned the sweet video. "Knows all the Monster Trucks' names. We love our boy ❤️ thank you everyone for the prayers. #christmas #monsterjam #childhoodcancer"

Taeyang was diagnosed with Leukemia earlier this year. He was also hospitalized in November for a high fever in combination — which became dangerous with his chemotherapy. During the hospital stay, Taeyang received an emergency blood transfusion.

Throughout the year, Deavan has advocated for childhood cancer with real looks into her life. "I don't normally like sharing photos like this. But this is reality this is real life. We aren't rich, we aren't famous, we are normal people who did a tv show 3 years ago. This is our reality childhood cancer," she wrote at the time.

90 Day Fiancé: Deavan Clegg’s Son Home from Cancer Treatment For Christmas
Deavan Clegg/instagram

Deavan welcomed Taeyang in 2019 with her ex Jihoon Lee — with whom she appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. She also has a 5-year-old daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship.

In October, Deavan welcomed her third child — whose father is her boyfriend, Topher Park. They have since kept details about the newborn private.

