'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Deavan Clegg's Son, Who Has Cancer, Rushed to Hospital with High Fever

Deavan Clegg is opening up about her son's recent health scare.

On Sunday, the 90 Day Fiancé alum shared a heartbreaking post involving her son Taeyang — whom she revealed was diagnosed with Leukemia earlier this year — being transported to a hospital for an emergency.

Alongside a picture of her 3-year-old child — whom she shares with ex Jihoon Lee — in his hospital bed, Clegg, 26, wrote in the caption, "I don't normally like sharing photos like this. But this is reality. This is real life."

"We aren't rich. We aren't famous. We are normal people who did a TV show three years ago," she said. "This is our reality: childhood cancer. Last night, Taeyang was rushed to the emergency room with a fever of 102. This can be deadly for children going through chemotherapy. While in the ER we found out he needed an emergency blood transfusion, which we found shocking. Because he had just had a blood transfusion days prior. The thought of, if I didn't bring him, he might have not woken up in the morning will haunt me."

She continued, "With it being flu season this is a reminder to stay clean and safe. Wash hands, wear a mask if possible, and if sick please stay in bed."

"Being at the hospital, I've seen so many children and heard stories of so many sick children, and December hasn't even started yet. A small cold for you might be deadly for little ones," she explained. "It's frightening to know this tiny cold that didn't affect my newborn is also the same cold that sent our older son to the hospital. I worry every day, and I'm sure other parents do as well."

As for the update on her son, she added, "Taeyang is doing better after his blood transfusion. They will be keeping him at the hospital for a little longer to watch his vitals. He's received treatment with antibiotics and his fever is still high but slightly better. We are hoping we can return home soon. #childhoodcancer #cancer #leukemia #90dayfiance."

In addition to Taeyang, Clegg is also a mother to 6-year-old daughter Drascilla and is currently pregnant with her third baby, her first with boyfriend Topher Park.

In May, Clegg opened up about her son's health, revealing that he was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Noting at the time that Taeyang had "already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago," Clegg explained, "This is every parent's absolute worst nightmare, and I'm trying hard to stay strong for Taeyang, Drascilla and my baby in my tummy. Taeyang will need around-the-clock hospital care and this will be a long two-year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years."

"I'm still processing all of this and asking for prayers, please. 🙏🏼 If anyone would like to donate to assist with his medical care, I would be forever grateful as this nightmare has been completely unexpected," she continued. "I'm so beside myself right now and my heart is broken. Thank you friends and supporters for your prayers, healing vibes and strength. 🙏🏼💔."