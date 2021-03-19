90 Day Fiancé's Dean Hashim Welcomes First Baby with Girlfriend Rigin Bado: 'So Proud'

“We're so proud and happy,” the couple tells PEOPLE of one-week-old son Marshawn Bado Hashim

The 90 Day Fiancé family is growing!

Dean Hashim and girlfriend Rigin Bado welcomed their first child together, son Marshawn Bado Hashim, on Monday, March 8, their rep confirms to PEOPLE.

"Our baby boy's name is Marshawn. His name means 'God is good.' We named him this because we feel that he is a blessing and a miracle," the couple tell PEOPLE in a statement.

"Rigin was told that because of a condition she has called Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or 'PCOS,' she would have much difficulty having a baby," the couple explain.

Additionally, even though "baby Marshawn was three weeks early and still weighed 7 lbs., 1 oz.," the newborn "did not even need incubation!"

Although Marshawn is only one week old, so far he's been a very "chill" and "happy baby."

"We're so happy the baby is healthy and strong even though he came early. He's so smart and full of life already. We often catch him smiling so big (dimples included) right before he drifts off to sleep so we're pretty sure he's a happy baby," the couple tell PEOPLE.

"He has a really nice temperament already; mostly just chills with us and loves to be held. He's a great baby!" they add. "The only time Marshawn ever cries is if he needs something, but he is still a newborn infant so he likes to be awake late!"

They add, "Even though we're not getting much sleep since our little one has been here, we wouldn't change a thing! We're so proud and happy."

Hashim also has a teenage daughter from a previous relationship.

Hashim, who first revealed the couple were expecting earlier this year, also got some love from his 90 Day Fiancé family after sharing his latest news.

After announcing the arrival of his newborn son on social media Thursday, Darcey Silva was quick to congratulate the reality star. "Congratulations so precious ❤️," she commented on the post.

