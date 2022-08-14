'90 Day Fiance' Couples Patrick & Thaís and Kara & Guillermo Are Expecting Babies This Fall

The 90 Day Fiancé family is growing!

Part one of 90 Day Fiancé: The Couples Tell All, airing Sunday, will reveal that not one but two couples from season 9 are expecting babies this fall.

The first to reveal the happy news is Kara and Guillermo.

"We're pregnant! It happened very fast after we got married, but we're super excited and we're due at the end of November," the couple shares in a statement to PEOPLE. "We're waiting to find out the gender, so it's going to be a really great surprise. Thanks to everyone for being part of our journey!"

The second pair of soon-to-be parents is Patrick and Thaís.

"We are so excited to announce we are having our first baby!" the happy couple tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We can't wait to be parents and we are grateful to have the love and support of everyone that's been a part of our journey!"

Earlier this season, Kobe and Emily revealed they're expecting their second child together.

TLC

At the time of the pregnancy, Emily's parents — who are already housing Kobe, Emily and their son, Koban — had issued one key request: no more children until Emily and Kobe settle into their own place.

"It's not the right timing," Emily admitted of the pregnancy. "We're still figuring out our relationship, our parenting skills together, we're at my parents' house and it's the one thing they told us not to do, was have another kid in their house."

Part one of season 9's The Couples Tell All airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.