90 Day Fiancé Alum Colt Johnson Reveals Wife Vanessa Suffered Pregnancy Loss: 'It Breaks My Heart'

Colt Johnson says the pregnancy "came about by surprise and really changed our perspective on life and our future"

Colt Johnson is opening up about a pregnancy loss.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum and 90 Day: The Single Life star revealed in an Instagram post Monday that his wife Vanessa experienced a miscarriage. Johnson announced back in May that the pair had officially tied the knot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Johnson shared an ultrasound image plus documentation that estimated their due date as April 2022 and that they found out they were expecting in early September.

"Vanessa and I have experienced a loss we'd like to share," he began the caption. "We recently discovered she was pregnant. This came about by surprise and really changed our perspective on life and our future."

"We started to think about a future with our child. We both became really happy with the prospects and imaginations of sharing a life with them," the reality star continued. "Unfortunately, the only news I can give on them is that they will no longer be joining us. It breaks my heart."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Colt's mom Debra, who also appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, sent her love in the comment section of his announcement.

"My heart not only breaks but also aches for what Vanessa and Colt are going through. It is so very sad that things like this happen," she wrote. "One minute you are on top of the world with joy. Then the next you can't believe how much it hurts. My love goes to my family. I love you both Colt & Vanessa 🙏😪❤️."