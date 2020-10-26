90 Day Fiancé's Ariela Puts a Stop to Son's Circumcision at Last Minute: 'I'm Not Comfortable'

"I don't want him to do this right now," Ariela said on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Ariela Weinberg has made an executive decision regarding her son's circumcision.

On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the new mom went against beau Biniyam Shibre's wishes right before nurses took a then-newborn Aviel Biniyam back to get circumcised after prepping him.

"I don't want him to do this right now because I'm not comfortable," Weinberg, 28, told Shibre, 29.

"Do whatever you want," the new dad said before walking away.

She then wrapped baby Aviel in his blanket and took him out of the hospital room as a doctor asked, "You are not going to have the circumcision?" and Shibre followed her out, saying, "Oh my God."

Shortly before the confrontation, Weinberg opened up about having second thoughts regarding the couple's decision to circumcise their son.

"I knew he was always going to be circumcised, but I really feel like I'm taking away a choice for him in his life," she said. "This is his body and he should be able to decide what he wants to do with it."

But Shibre already had his mind made up about what they should do. "It is good for him, for [the] baby now, if you cut him," he said. "He doesn't feel, like, too much."

"Don't worry — I'll decide for you," he added, prompting Weinberg (who gave birth via emergency cesarean section) to shoot him an unhappy look.

"I don't want him to hate me when he's older because he thinks I mutilated him or something," Weinberg added. "I don't feel good about it. But I know there's no way Biniyam would not let me do this. Certain people in my family would not agree with it, so I feel certain pressure to do it as well."

When Weinberg returned from the bathroom to find her baby getting prepped for the procedure, she becomes nervous — which only irritated Shibre. "This is how it's done," he said. "I don't know why she is stressed."

Weinberg, a recent divorcée, met Shibre in Ethiopia during a soul-searching trip around the world and ended up staying for a couple of months. Before returning to America, she found out she was pregnant.

She decided to eventually move back to Ethiopia for the birth of their baby so Shibre could be present. However, the country's living conditions and healthcare system have made her and her family nervous about the move.