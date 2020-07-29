90 Day Fiancé Stars Anny and Robert Welcome Daughter Brenda Aaliyah: 'Gift from God'

90 Day Fiancé stars Anny and Robert announced they were expecting their first child together in April, and revealed the sex of the baby the following month

It's a girl for Anny and Robert!

The 90 Day Fiancé stars welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Brenda Aaliyah, on Tuesday, reps for the couple confirm to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Welcome to the world my princess, I am filled with love and happiness to have you in my life," Anny tells PEOPLE, sharing a photo of her in the hospital with her newborn.

She adds, "My gift from God was born July 28, 2020 at 10:18pm, weighing 7.3oz and 20¾ inches."

The baby girl is the first child for Anny, while E! News previously reported that Robert is a father of five other children, including 5-year-old son Bryson. EI News was the first to report the birth.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A rep confirmed Anny's pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in April, sharing a photo of the couple as well as a statement from Anny — the latter of which she cross-posted to Instagram alongside a snapshot of her sonogram and a close-up of her bare baby belly.

"I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby — 'my gift from God,' " said Anny. "The baby has not been born yet, and it's the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt."

"It fills me with joy to know that I'll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to," she added. "I wait for him or her with lots of emotion."

Several of Anny's 90 Day Fiancé costars sent the parents-to-be well wishes in the comments, like Paola Mayfield who wrote, "Congratulations hermosa! You have been blessed ❤️❤️ ❤️ wishing you the best in this journey 😘," and Emily Larina, whose comment read, "Congratulations!!!💕💕."

RELATED VIDEO: Here's a First Look at the 90 Day Fiancé Spinoff Darcey & Stacey

Anny revealed the sex of her little one on the way the following month, writing on Instagram, "I'm so happy to know that I'll be having a princess! Knowing how it feels to be a mother is such a beautiful sentiment."

"I'm so full of love for my baby. You haven't been born yet and I think of you every second, I love you," she continued, adding the hashtags, "#mamahappy," "#mibendicion," "#90dayfiance" and "#pregnant."

The moment Robert and Anny learned they were expecting was chronicled on 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, while the couple also appeared in the limited series 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.