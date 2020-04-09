Image zoom TLC

There’s a baby on the way for Anny and Robert!

The 90 Day Fiancé season 7 stars are expecting their first child together, a rep confirms to PEOPLE, sharing a photo of the couple as well as a statement from Anny, the latter of which she cross-posted to Instagram alongside a snapshot of her sonogram and a close-up of her bare baby belly.

“I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby — ‘my gift from God,” says Anny. “The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt.”

“It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to,” she adds. “I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

Several of Anny’s 90 Day Fiancé costars sent the parents-to-be well wishes in the comments, like Paola Mayfield who wrote, “Congratulations hermosa! You have been blessed ❤️❤️ ❤️ wishing you the best in this journey 😘,” and Emily Larina, whose comment read, “Congratulations!!!💕💕.”

The baby on the way will be the first child for Anny, who is from the Dominican Republic, while E! News reports that Robert is already a father of five, including 5-year-old son Bryson.

Robert recently shared a photo set of himself, Anny and Bryson seemingly at home in the Orlando, Florida, area, where they appear to be social distancing together amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global outbreak.

“They healthy and Corona free,” the sixth-time father-to-be captioned his post.

The moment Robert and Anny learned they were expecting will be chronicled on the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, streaming this Sunday on TLC GO. The couple will also appear in the upcoming limited series 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, premiering April 20 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Inspired by the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic, the latter five-episode spinoff series will feature over 40 former cast members who will update viewers on their lives amid the COVID-19 outbreak through a combination of self-shot footage and remote video interviews.

“Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they’ve battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they’ve never endured a challenge quite like this,” Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC, said in a statement.

“So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we’ve asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us,” Lee continued. “Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We’re humbled and pleased they’ve opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time.”

E! News was the first to share the pregnancy news.