90 Day Fiancé's Anny and Robert Expecting Second Baby Together: 'Our Family Is Growing!'

Anny and Robert's family is expanding once again!

The 90 Day Fiancé stars are expecting their second child together, according to a pregnancy announcement shared to Anny's Instagram on Tuesday.

"I am so happy to announce that we have a healthy baby on the way," she wrote. "Our family is growing! I am so emotional and happy to have my babies, my second blessing."

Anny also posted photos of herself holding a sonogram, as well as a picture of the family holding a golden "baby" balloon.

In the wake of the baby news, which was first reported by Entertainment Tonight, Anny's followers — including several other 90 Day Fiancé stars — quickly flooded the comments section with well-wishes.

"Excited for you guys!!! #blessed ❤️," Kenneth Niedermeier wrote.

"Happy for you guys!" Varya Malina commented. "You are amazing parents❤️."

This will be the second child for Anny, who previously welcomed daughter Brenda Aaliyah with Robert in July.

"Welcome to the world my princess, I am filled with love and happiness to have you in my life," Anny told PEOPLE at the time. "My gift from God was born July 28, 2020 at 10:18pm, weighing 7.3 oz and 20¾ inches."

As revealed on a 2019 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Robert is also father to five other children — including 6-year-old son Bryson — in addition to Brenda.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories on Monday, Anny opened up about her family and how Bryson has become such a "good" big brother to his little sister.

"He loves his sister a lot," she gushed. "A lot."

Anny, who is from the Dominican Republic, also spoke about her life as a mother. "I'm enjoying motherhood a lot," she said. "I'm in love with being a mom. I'm so happy. It's everything for me right now — that's my new happiness."