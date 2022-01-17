90 Day Fiancé's Anna-Marie and Mursel Mistanoglu Expecting Their First Baby, a Son, Together

Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu are expecting a baby boy via surrogate in May

90 Day Fiancé's Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu have a little one on the way!

On Sunday, Campisi announced on Instagram that she and her husband are expecting their first child together. Campisi is already mom to sons Joey, Gino and Leo from a previous relationship.

Campisi and Mistanoglu — who met online in a beekeeping enthusiast group — will welcome a baby boy via surrogate in May. The reality star revealed the exciting news by sharing a photo of a yellow onesie printed with the phrase "Future Beekeeper" surrounded by blue smoke.

The post also included a selfie of the couple and an ultrasound photo.

"Mursel and I are super excited to announce that we are expecting a little boy this May! We are currently 22 weeks!" Campisi captioned the post.

Campisi and Mistanoglu, both 38, appeared on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé and tied the knot on the show before later revealing that Campisi would be unable to carry a child.

The Beauty and the Bees cofounders have been open with their social media followers about their journey toward parenthood, sharing that they'd be using a surrogate.

Campisi updated fans on her fertility journey in July, writing on Instagram, "I'm feeling so emotional right now! Our 3 embryos are being carried to Ukraine today and we are signing with our surrogate today! Keep us in your prayers!"