Anna-Marie Campisi is also mom to sons Joey, Gino and Leo from a previous relationship

90 Day Fiancé's Anna-Marie and Mursel Mistanoglu Welcome First Baby Together via Surrogate in Ukraine

90 Day Fiancé's Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu's little one has arrived!

The couple welcomed their first baby together, son Gokhan John, via surrogate, on Monday, April 11, Campisi announced on Instagram. Campisi is already mom to sons Joey, Gino and Leo from a previous relationship.

Baby Gokhan weighed 5.3 lbs., and measured 18 inches at birth.

"Mursel and I are excited to announce the birth of our son! Gokhan John He was born 4/11/22, 5 weeks early. He's doing amazing! Just a small guy at 5.3 pounds 18 inches," Campisi writes alongside photos of the newborn.

Campisi noted that their surrogate is "doing well" and that she was able to meet her, sharing "she's such an amazing woman!"

The reality star also went on to describe her experience with the non-profit Dynamo Project, which helped the couple travel to Ukraine to meet their son.

"Thank God for this amazing group Dynamo Project! I didn't have to go alone. They planned the logistics including travel into ukraine, a safe place to stay while in Ukraine, and travel while inside. They were with me the entire time," she explained. "We left Warsaw with Project Dynamo, they crossed us across the border by foot and then transported us to a safer hotel. The next day I was transported to pick up our baby and get all of the documents completed while inside Lviv, Ukraine."

"This is such an amazing group! They go into countries with wars and hostile environments to help people get out! They have helped numerous people in Ukraine get out of towns, they've moved surrogates and babies. We will forever be grateful to them! This is a non-profit group that relies on donations to help with their missions to get people out!" she added.

Campisi and Mistanoglu — who met online in a beekeeping enthusiast group — first shared that they were expecting a baby boy via surrogate back in January. Campisi revealed the exciting news by sharing a photo of a yellow onesie printed with the phrase "Future Beekeeper" surrounded by blue smoke.

"Mursel and I are super excited to announce that we are expecting a little boy this May! We are currently 22 weeks!" Campisi captioned the post.

Campisi and Mistanoglu appeared on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé and tied the knot on the show before later revealing that Campisi would be unable to carry a child.