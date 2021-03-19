"We'd be lying if we said we weren't nervous," the pair tell PEOPLE about expecting another baby after welcoming son Shai in April 2020

90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Expecting Second Baby: 'We're Doing It Again!'

Their family is growing!

90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are currently expecting their second child, they reveal exclusively with PEOPLE. The couple welcomed their firstborn, son Shai Josef, on April 14, 2020, making the baby boy now 11 months old.

"We can't believe we're doing it again!" they tell PEOPLE. "Honestly, we'd be lying if we said we weren't nervous. Two under 2 is going to be quite an adjustment, but we are so excited for BabyBrov No. 2!"

"Every time we tell Shai he's going to be a big brother, he gets the biggest smile," the parents add. "We don't know if it's a boy or a girl — as long as it's a healthy baby, we're happy! Yalla, let's do it!"

Loren and Alexei celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary in September.

"And they said it wouldn't work. Jokes on them! 5 years and a baby later! Happy anniversary @alex_brovarnik," Loren sweetly wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I absolutely love doing life with you! And can't wait for more to come!" she added. "Cheers to a lifetime of laughs and balagan! I love you! 💕"

While they're gearing up to reenter the newborn phase soon, the parents now have their hands full with a soon-to-be 1-year-old who is beginning to take steps.

"Ummm so this is happening. 😱😭#sendhelp #babybrov #soitbegins," Loren wrote on Instagram alongside footage of Alexei helping Shai practice walking outside in their yard.