50 Cent 'Shuts Down' Toys 'R' Us Store for 7-Year-Old Son Sire Before Christmas

50 Cent went all out to give son Sire the perfect Christmas gift.

On Saturday, the “Candy Shop” rapper, born Curtis Jackson III, shut down a Toy ‘R’ Us store in the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, to treat his 7-year-old son to an early Christmas shopping spree.

The hitmaker’s ex Daphne Joy, 32, shared several photos from the event to Sire’s Instagram page, including many sweet father-son photos.

“When I asked my Dad for the ‘WHOLE Toys R Us Store’ for Christmas I didn’t think he would actually do it, but he did 😱🤩❤️ Thank you Daddy! Best Christmas Ever! 😱🙏🏽 🎄 🎁,” the post read.

In a second post, Joy captured the pair entering the toy store while a camera crew followed them inside. “Did this just happen? #ToysRUs #BestChristmas 🙊🎄🎁,” the caption read.

50 Cent shared the footage filmed by the accompanying camera crew to his Instagram page. While in the car with his father, Sire asked, “Why’re there people filming us?” about the crew.

The rapper then drove his model son to the Toys ‘R’ Us store, and upon entering, told his son he can buy whatever he wants to. “All of it’s yours really so you might as well pick out whatever you want, right?” 50 Cent said.

The video showed an excited Sire going through the store and, with the help of his parents, picked out many gifts, including a small Geoffrey the Giraffe, a LEGO set, and a NERF blaster. At the end of the event, the youngster left the store with his gifts while being carried on his father’s back.

50 Cent, who shares 22-year-old son Marquise Jackson with ex Shaniqua Tompkins, admitted in 2016 that he would use then-4-year-old Sire to get attention from the ladies.

“You know what I do? I tell him, I say, ‘Go over there to the lady with the black scarf. Run over there and be cute. I’m coming to get you,’ ” he told Harry Connick Jr. on Harry. “And I just run behind him, and I go, ‘Come on, come on.’ “

And after, the rapper joked that he rewarded his son with trips to Chuck E. Cheese.