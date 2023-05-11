Luke Combs' Pregnant Wife Nicole Debuts Baby Bump on 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet

The entertainer of the year nominee and his wife, who are already parents to 10-month-old son Tex Lawrence, stepped out to celebrate country’s big night

By Cara Lynn Shultz
and
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Published on May 11, 2023 08:37 PM
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole had a special guest with them at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards — their baby on the way!

The country star's pregnant wife debuted her baby bump in a bedazzled dress with fringe on the red carpet at the annual award show on Thursday, two months after the couple first announced they are expecting baby no. 2.

"We're getting ready," Combs, 33, told PEOPLE ahead of the show of how he and Nicole are preparing for baby. "We're just in it. We're in the trenches, taping grenades. [We're] excited for the second one. They're gonna be close [in age], but I feel like we'll be in practice."

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jason Kempin/Getty

In a sweet Instagram post in March, the proud parents — who tied the knot in 2020 — shared the news that their second child is due in September.

"Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!" Combs captioned a series of shots, showing him and Nicole, 30, cuddling their firstborn, Tex Lawrence, 10 months, who wore a "Big Brother" t-shirt for the big reveal.

The montage played along with a preview of a new song, "Take You With Me," from his then-unreleased album, Gettin' Old.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13908309jg) Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs Academy of Country Music Awards, Arrivals, Frisco, Texas, USA - 11 May 2023
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Baby Tex was born on Father's Day 2022. "Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more," Combs wrote on Instagram at the time.

The country star is also slated to perform at Thursday's ACM Awards, where he's up for the prestigious entertainer of the year award. The "1, 2 Many" singer is also up for male artist of the year and album of the year for his best-selling third album Growin' Up.

"It's the thing everybody wants to get. It's my fourth year being nominated for it, [but I'm] yet to win [it] at the ACMs," Combs told PEOPLE of his entertainer of the year nomination.

When Combs nabbed entertainer of the year for the second time at the CMA awards in 2022, he made sure to thank his wife in his acceptance speech.

"Oh my goodness. I never, ever know what to say," he said. "I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true, my beautiful, beautiful wife Nicole, our beautiful 4½-month-old son Tex at home right now. This is a dream come true."

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards are airing live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream live exclusively on Prime Video.

