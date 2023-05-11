Celebrity Parents Luke Combs' Pregnant Wife Nicole Debuts Baby Bump on 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet The entertainer of the year nominee and his wife, who are already parents to 10-month-old son Tex Lawrence, stepped out to celebrate country’s big night By Cara Lynn Shultz and Alex Ross Alex Ross Instagram Twitter Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 11, 2023 08:37 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Luke Combs and his wife Nicole had a special guest with them at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards — their baby on the way! The country star's pregnant wife debuted her baby bump in a bedazzled dress with fringe on the red carpet at the annual award show on Thursday, two months after the couple first announced they are expecting baby no. 2. "We're getting ready," Combs, 33, told PEOPLE ahead of the show of how he and Nicole are preparing for baby. "We're just in it. We're in the trenches, taping grenades. [We're] excited for the second one. They're gonna be close [in age], but I feel like we'll be in practice." Jason Kempin/Getty In a sweet Instagram post in March, the proud parents — who tied the knot in 2020 — shared the news that their second child is due in September. Luke Combs Plans to Rebrand Iconic Nashville Venue in His Likeness — Inspired by His Hit 'Hurricane' "Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!" Combs captioned a series of shots, showing him and Nicole, 30, cuddling their firstborn, Tex Lawrence, 10 months, who wore a "Big Brother" t-shirt for the big reveal. Check out PEOPLE's full ACM Awards coverage to get the latest news on country's big night. Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Expecting Another Baby Boy: 'Joining the 2 Under 2 Club!' The montage played along with a preview of a new song, "Take You With Me," from his then-unreleased album, Gettin' Old. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Baby Tex was born on Father's Day 2022. "Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more," Combs wrote on Instagram at the time. Watch Dolly Parton and a 'Nervous' Garth Brooks Hilariously Get Ready to Host the 2023 ACM Awards (Exclusive) The country star is also slated to perform at Thursday's ACM Awards, where he's up for the prestigious entertainer of the year award. The "1, 2 Many" singer is also up for male artist of the year and album of the year for his best-selling third album Growin' Up. "It's the thing everybody wants to get. It's my fourth year being nominated for it, [but I'm] yet to win [it] at the ACMs," Combs told PEOPLE of his entertainer of the year nomination. When Combs nabbed entertainer of the year for the second time at the CMA awards in 2022, he made sure to thank his wife in his acceptance speech. "Oh my goodness. I never, ever know what to say," he said. "I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true, my beautiful, beautiful wife Nicole, our beautiful 4½-month-old son Tex at home right now. This is a dream come true." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards are airing live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream live exclusively on Prime Video.