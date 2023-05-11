Kimberly Perry Makes Her Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut at 2023 ACM Awards

Kimberly Perry is bringing a very special plus one to the ACM Awards!

The pregnant country singer, 39, debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the annual award show Thursday, wearing a short black dress featuring a small cut-out and silver embellishments.

Perry is set to welcome a baby boy, her first child, in August with husband Johnny Costello. The couple shared the news that they are expecting a bundle of joy exclusively with PEOPLE in April.

"Johnny and I are overflowing with joy to announce this beautiful bundle of love," Perry, formerly of The Band Perry, told PEOPLE. "This is a brand new season for us — new love, new life, new baby, nothing better!"

Earlier this week, the singer revealed in an interview with Audacy's KISS Country 99.9 that the baby's name will be Whittaker James Costello.

"His Dad is 6'5", bleach blonde and he plays — I met him when he was in a country punk-rock band down in Austin, so we're hoping the genetics of baby boy are going to be a free-spirited, whimsical little music baby," she told the station. "That's what we're hoping for."

Perry and Costello tied the knot in June 2021. They revealed the news of their nuptials while celebrating their six-month anniversary that December.

Upon announcing her pregnancy, Perry wrote on Instagram that starting a family was something she'd "dreamed about for as long as I can remember."

"As a woman and as an artist, I've always felt like I had to make a choice between growing my career and growing life," she wrote. "But YALL - I'm doin' em both at the SAME TIME!! Here we go! 🤍🤍🫶🫶"

The Band Perry announced in March that they'd be taking a hiatus from making music as a group in order to focus on "individual creative pursuits." Perry has since signed with Records Nashville.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards are airing live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream live exclusively on Prime Video.