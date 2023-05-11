Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Reveal She's Pregnant with Baby No. 3 at 2023 ACM Awards

Dylan Scott and wife Blair Robinson will soon become a family of five!

The country star, 32, and Robinson revealed they're expecting their third child at the 2023 ACM Awards Thursday night.

The pair walked the red carpet together in Frisco, Texas, with Robinson showing off her baby bump in a sleek, sleeveless black gown.

Scott — who was nominated for new male artist of the year — and Robinson's new addition will join older brother Beckett Scott, 5, and sister Finley Gray, 4.

The "Nobody" singer opened up to PEOPLE in August about how he and his wife, who have known each other for 15 years, were "trying very hard" to grow their family.

Dylan Scott and Blair Robinson. Katie Kauss

"I always knew that I wanted one more, but I wasn't sure about Blair," he said. "But then, the tables turned! I was thinking we were good, and Blair was the one who wanted to try for one more. It took a little bit of discussion, but we are both now on the same page… we need one more."

Scott, who released his sophomore album Livin' My Best Life last year, also spoke about how he leans on his close-knit family for support.

"I joke all the time that I would not be as successful if it was not for my family," he said. "I love them being a part of this. And you know, I don't try to hold back or hide anything. We are a regular normal family and don't try to be anything that we're not. And I think people appreciate that."

