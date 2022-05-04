Meet 2022 Gerber Baby! Isa Slish, Born with Limb Difference, Is 'Amazing Little Girl,' Says Mom

When Isa's mother Meredith Slish, was 18 weeks pregnant, she found out her daughter would be born without a femur or a fibula in her right leg

On Wednesday, Gerber revealed the winner for its 2022 photo search contest as Isa Slish of Edmond, Oklahoma. The bright-eyed baby girl will serve as 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby and take on the adorable and vital role of Chief Growing Officer (CGO) on Gerber's Executive Committee.

Isa, whom her mother, Meredith Slish, describes as a "strong, amazing little girl" via a press release, will collaborate with Gerber to help the next generation of babies grow and thrive, which includes her serving as official Chief Taste Tester to review new baby food products as well as provide "advice" to the team.

Meredith says her daughter "loves to interact with the world around her and nothing will stop her."

"Her smile lights up the room and her laughter is irresistible," the proud mom notes before sharing her unique experience while pregnant with Isa, born in September 2021.

"We knew Isa was special, she has shown us that every day since she came into our lives," Meredith explains. "We found out when I was 18 weeks pregnant that Isa would be born without a femur or a fibula in her right leg."

"We hope Isa's story can bring more awareness for limb differences and create greater inclusion for children like her. Because, just like Isa, they too can be or do anything they want!" she says.

Isa's favorite foods are Gerber Sweet Potato Puffs and Gerber 1st Foods Butternut Squash. Aside from spending her days babbling to her 4-year-old sister Temperance, Isa also enjoys playing with her stuffed hippo and listening to soundtracks from her favorite movies.

The original Gerber baby in the brand's iconic logo was Ann Turner Cook. In 2010, Photo Search was launched, inspired by the "countless photos sent by parents who see their little ones in" Gerber's logo. Isa has now followed the tiny footsteps of baby Zane Kahin who scored the Gerber Baby title in 2021.

For the first time this year, Gerber will match Isa's cash prize with a $25,000 donation to the nonprofit March of Dimes' maternal and infant health programs.

"With this year's donation supporting March of Dimes' maternal and infant health programs, Gerber is furthering its longstanding partnership to give every family the best possible start," says Stacey D. Stewart, President, and CEO of March of Dimes. "We're proud to be part of this year's Photo Search and join Gerber in congratulating Isa and her family!"