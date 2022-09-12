Chris O'Donnell and Daughter Maeve, 14, Pose on Red Carpet Together at 2022 Emmy Awards

Chris O'Donnell had a very special date at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards!

The NCIS: Los Angeles star, 52, walked the red carpet at Monday night's awards show with his 14-year-old daughter Maeve, whom he shares with wife Caroline Fentress.

O'Donnell kept things classic in a black suit with a skinny tie while his teenage daughter looked chic in a floral maxi dress. She accessorized her look with sparkly silver heels, a pearl necklace and an oversized black bow in her hair.

Along with Maeve, O'Donnell and his wife share four other children: Lily, 23, Chris Jr., 21, Charles, 19, and Finley, 16.

Getty

O'Donnell appeared at Monday night's awards to present the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

The dad of five wasn't the only star to bring their child to the Emmy Awards.

Ben Stiller also brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the star-studded night.

The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for the special evening.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ella, whom Stiller shares with wife Christine Taylor, looked stylish in a black spaghetti strap maxi dress that featured a side slit. Along with Ella, Stiller is also dad to son Quinlin, 17.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.