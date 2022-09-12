Celebrity Parents Chris O'Donnell and Daughter Maeve, 14, Pose on Red Carpet Together at 2022 Emmy Awards The actor and wife Caroline Fentress share five children together By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 09:01 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Chris O'Donnell had a very special date at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards! The NCIS: Los Angeles star, 52, walked the red carpet at Monday night's awards show with his 14-year-old daughter Maeve, whom he shares with wife Caroline Fentress. O'Donnell kept things classic in a black suit with a skinny tie while his teenage daughter looked chic in a floral maxi dress. She accessorized her look with sparkly silver heels, a pearl necklace and an oversized black bow in her hair. Along with Maeve, O'Donnell and his wife share four other children: Lily, 23, Chris Jr., 21, Charles, 19, and Finley, 16. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Getty See the Full List of 2022 Emmy Nominations! O'Donnell appeared at Monday night's awards to present the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie. The dad of five wasn't the only star to bring their child to the Emmy Awards. Ben Stiller also brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the star-studded night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for the special evening. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Ella, whom Stiller shares with wife Christine Taylor, looked stylish in a black spaghetti strap maxi dress that featured a side slit. Along with Ella, Stiller is also dad to son Quinlin, 17. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.