Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why Her Daughter 'Cried' After Her Mom's Emmy Win: 'Didn't Expect That'

Amanda Seyfried took home an Emmy Monday night for most outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

Published on September 12, 2022 11:02 PM

Amanda Seyfried's little girl had an unexpected reaction to her mom's win at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

While speaking with reporters Monday after taking home the Emmy for most outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role in The Dropout, Seyfried shared that her 5-year-old daughter Nina "actually cried" after her mom's win.

"My daughter actually cried because she was confused how I spoke to her through the TV and so I called her," she shared. "She was supposed to be in bed. She's going to school tomorrow! I didn't expect that to be the reaction."

She added, "I've got to have a conversation with [Nina] when I get home."

Along with Nina, the actress is also mom to 23-month-old son Thomas with husband Thomas Sadoski, 46.

74th Primetime Emmys - show
Getty

Seyfried, 36, accepted the award Monday from presenters Chris O'Donnell and Shemar Moore before calling her first Emmy win "a really nice feeling."

"Thanks Television Academy, and thanks for recognizing me among these amazing actors," Seyfried said on stage before thanking The Dropout creator Liz Meriweather, as well as executive producer Michael Showalter.

"It was really hard but it was the best time of my life," Seyfried said. "Of course [thank you to] my agents of 16 years, Abby Bluestone, Scott, Morrie, Gary."

"And last but not least, [thank you to] my family," she continued. "Hi, bubs, you gotta go to bed now, but thanks!"

"Thank you to my family, my mom, my husband my dad and my kids, and my dog, Finn," she added. "Thanks so much."

In The Dropout, Seyfried played Elizabeth Holmes, a charismatic woman whose dreams led to incarceration as she raised millions of dollars in venture capital on the promise of a game-changing medical technology that didn't really exist.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were broadcasted live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.

