Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Cradles Baby Bump in Pink Sequin Dress at 2022 Emmys

Chrissy Teigen is putting her baby bump on display at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The cookbook author, 36, attended Monday night's awards with husband John Legend, where she showed off her bump in a formfitting pink sequin dress by Naeem Khan.

In one photo, Teigen, who is currently expecting another baby with Legend, cradled her bump with one hand while holding a pink clutch with the other. Another photo showed the couple, who are already parents to son Miles, 4, and daughter Luna, 6, posing side by side on the carpet.

Legend looked chic at the star-studded event, wearing a cream-colored Gucci tuxedo with an oversized black bowtie.

Earlier on Monday, Legend appeared on Today where he talked about the influence his family has had on his newly-released album, Legend, and how the couple is navigating Teigen's pregnancy, which comes after they suffered a loss with the couple's third baby, son Jack, in September 2020.

Getty

"We are looking forward to new joy in our lives, having a new baby. We're so excited," he told host Hoda Kotb. "Whenever you lose a pregnancy, you're cautiously optimistic 'cause you never know what could happen."

"You've seen the worst of it and the best of it with the kids that you do have," he continued. "And so we're just excited and cautiously optimistic as we welcome a new life into the world."

The "All Of Me" singer, 43, also admitted to being a little intimidated at the prospect of being outnumbered.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

"Three kids is a lot to me," he admitted. "Two, it feels a little simpler, but once you get into three, it's a little complicated."

When it comes to his parenting style, Legend said that as a dad, "I'm not strict, I'm pretty laid back".

"When I say something, I mean it. Chrissy and I, we tag team them," he continued. "If Chrissy says something and they ask me, I never contradict her. I'm like, 'What did your mom say?' So I try to make sure we're on the same page and we have a sense of what we want from them and what kind of rules we want to set for them. And then we try to be consistent about it."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.