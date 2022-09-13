Jason Sudeikis Says His Kids Give Opinions on His Performances at Emmys: 'They Have a Lot of Notes'

Father of two Jason Sudeikis took home the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy for the second year in a row, for his title role on Ted Lasso

By
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 13, 2022
Jason Sudeikis accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Ted Lasso" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Jason Sudeikis. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

Following his fourth Emmy Awards win Monday night, Jason Sudeikis talked about two of his biggest — or rather, smallest — critics.

When asked whether his children, daughter Daisy Josephine, 5, and son Otis Alexander, 8, think Dad is as funny as the rest of the world does, Sudeikis said he's not so sure.

"I don't know," he told PEOPLE Monday night in the Emmys press room. "They have a lot of notes, but it's mostly about structure and life: 'Can we shave some time here, Jason? Dad?' "

"But, you know. You'd have to ask them, but they're not here — yet," added Sudeikis, 46.

While it has been announced that Ted Lasso will end after the upcoming third season, the star himself said "I don't know" when asked about a possible season 4.

Jason Sudeikis accepts the Outstanding Comedy Series award for "Ted Lasso" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Jason Sudeikis and members of the cast and crew of Ted Lasso. Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

As the cast and crew of the Apple TV+ series accepted the award for outstanding comedy series Monday night, Sudeikis was sure to thank the cast and crew and everyone behind the scenes who made the show — notably, season 2 — happen.

"This show is about good and evil, this show is about like the truth and lies, this show is about all that stuff, but it's mostly about our response to those things, and your response to our show has been overwhelming," he said.

"Otis, Daisy, I love you very much," Sudeikis added, noting his two children whom he shares with ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde.

"We'll see you for season 3 at some point," the actor concluded.

Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis first began dating in 2011 and got engaged the following year. They welcomed son Otis in 2014 and daughter Daisy in 2016, before calling it quits in 2020.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were broadcast live on NBC Monday from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.

