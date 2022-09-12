It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller!

The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night.

The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for the special evening.

Ella, whom Stiller shares with wife Christine Taylor, looked chic in a black spaghetti strap maxi dress that featured a side slit. Along with Ella, Stiller is also dad to son Quinlin, 17.

Last month, Stiller shared that his kids are big supporters of their dad's workplace thriller Severance — but like the rest of fans, they're not going to risk seeing any season 2 spoilers.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Severance celebration in Malibu, California, the executive producer and director of the series shared that his two children served as his first "focus group" for the hit show.

"My kids were sort of the first test screening for me in terms of when I was editing episodes," said Stiller. "I would show them and they started to get into it ... I showed them at different times, but it was fun to have them as kind of a focus group to see what they reacted to."

"It was good. It was fun to share it with them," he added of his children.

When it comes to season 2, however, Stiller said showing previews to his kids can get a little dicey.

"We have this ongoing debate about spoilers because I'm working now on the scripts and prepping the show. And I will want to ask them questions and they're like, 'Well, don't tell us.' Do you want to know or not? So it's like an ongoing debate," he shared.

"I don't know what's going to happen because then my son's like, 'Well, there's going to be dailies that are going to come in and we're gonna hear about you're going on location to a certain place and we're gonna ask questions,' so I think they both want to know and don't want to know," said Stiller. "So we're trying to figure it out. We have to all figure it out together."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.