Amanda Seyfried Says Daughter, 5, Is a Budding Actress at 2022 Emmys: My Husband Is 'Terrified'

"I was like, 'Let her do what she's going to do,' " Amanda Seyfried told PEOPLE Monday night at the Emmys of her 5-year-old daughter's future

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Published on September 13, 2022 11:06 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Amanda Seyfried attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Amanda Seyfried. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

After Amanda Seyfried won outstanding lead actress in a limited series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards for her role in The Dropout, she said her and husband Thomas Sadoski's 5-year-old daughter Nina may have a future in acting herself.

On Monday, Seyfried, 36, told PEOPLE she will put her first Emmy trophy in Nina's room before admitting that her older child could work in entertainment — just like her parents.

"Totally," Seyfried told PEOPLE when asked whether she would support her daughter pursuing acting. "My husband's like, 'I'm terrified.' "

"And I was like, 'Let her do what she's going to do. She's a f---ing child of actors. What do you expect?' " the actress joked.

Amanda Seyfried accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for "The Dropout" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Amanda Seyfried. Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

While Seyfried spoke with reporters Monday after taking home the Emmy, the actress shared that Nina unexpectedly shed some tears after her mom's win while she watched from home.

"My daughter actually cried because she was confused how I spoke to her through the TV and so I called her," she shared. "She was supposed to be in bed. She's going to school tomorrow! I didn't expect that to be the reaction."

Added the Mean Girls star, "I've got to have a conversation with [Nina] when I get home."

Seyfried accepted the award Monday from presenters Chris O'Donnell and Shemar Moore before calling her first Emmy win "a really nice feeling."

"Thanks Television Academy, and thanks for recognizing me among these amazing actors," she said on stage before thanking The Dropout creator Liz Meriweather, as well as executive producer Michael Showalter.

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Says She Now Chooses Roles Very "Deliberately"

"It was really hard but it was the best time of my life," Seyfried continued. "Of course [thank you to] my agents of 16 years, Abby Bluestone, Scott, Morrie, Gary."

"And last but not least, [thank you to] my family," she continued. "Hi, bubs, you gotta go to bed now, but thanks!"

"Thank you to my family, my mom, my husband my dad and my kids, and my dog, Finn," she added. "Thanks so much."

Along with Nina, Seyfried and fellow actor Sadoski, 46, are also parents to son Thomas, who turns 2 this month.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were broadcast live on NBC Monday from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.

