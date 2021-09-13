The Twenty One Pilots frontman welcomed his first child, daughter Rosie, in February 2020

Baby No. 2! Tyler Joseph Announces Wife Jenna Is Pregnant While Performing at 2021 MTV VMAs

The Twenty One Pilots family is growing!

The Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph announced he and his wife Jenna are expecting their second child during the band's performance at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards.

"My wife is pregnant! I didn't want to text everybody," said the singer, 32, from the stage.

The couple's daughter Rosie Robert arrived in February 2020 and is 19 months old.

Joseph made the announcement of his first baby on the way during Twenty One Pilots' Lollapalooza Berlin set in September 2019.

During the set, the musician was joined onstage by his wife, whom he married back in March 2015 after getting engaged in Paris the previous year. For their big baby reveal, Jenna wore a patterned dress that showed off her growing bump.

"I know I said I'm bringing a couple people onstage, and that's true," Joseph said at the time, dropping to his knees to kiss his wife's stomach as the crowd erupted into screams.

"meet Ro," the new mom captioned a video of the family of three when Rosie was born, using a nickname for their baby girl and revealing her full name and date of birth. "fresh out of the oven. Rosie Robert Joseph was born February 9th. Robert after Tyler's middle name."

At the award show, the band is nominated for best alternative for their song "Shy Away."

Bandmate Joshua Dunn is married to actress Debby Ryan.