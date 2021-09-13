Travis Scott Praises 'Love,' Thanks 3-Year-Old Daughter Stormi in MTV VMAs Acceptance Speech

"Spread love and everything will be okay," Travis Scott said in his acceptance speech Sunday, thanking daughter Stormi, whom he shares with Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott accepts the Best Hip Hop award for "Franchise" onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

Travis Scott showed his daughter love in his acceptance speech.

On Sunday, the rapper, 30, won best hip-hop music video for "Franchise" feat. Young Thug & M.I.A., thanking 3-year-old Stormi, whom he shares with Kylie Jenner.

"I first want to thank God, my mom, Stormi, all the amazing fans out there. I love y'all so much. Couldn't do it without y'all. To my label Cactus Jack, I love y'all so much," said Scott onstage.

"Before I go," he continued, "I just want to tell y'all, love is the biggest thing that we can ever hold. Spread love and everything will be okay."

Jenner, 24, was not in attendance for the awards show in New York City, though she shared a photo of Scott winning the award on her Instagram Story to congratulate them. Jenner also announced Monday that she won't attend the 2021 Met Gala Monday evening either.

Jenner and Scott split in October 2019 after two years of dating, but have remained friendly and often spend time together as they co-parent their baby girl. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum is currently pregnant, expecting their second baby.

In a new CR Men cover story, Scott opened up about his and Jenner's parenting style with their daughter. The pair have a "natural" approach, Scott said.

"She's so fire because she goes to sleep now," he shared of Stormi. "We try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting], like more self-discipline. Like, 'Okay, you know you got to go to bed at 9, are you going to stay up till 11 or are you going to go to sleep now?' And it's so cool [to hear her say], 'I'm going to sleep ya'll!' "

Scott also opened up about his upcoming album titled Utopia, as well as what he views is society's current shortcomings.