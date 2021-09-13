Lance Bass Says Twin Babies on the Way 'Could Come Any Day' Now: 'I'm Kind of Really Scared'

Lance Bass has pre-baby jitters.

The 42-year-old *NSYNC alum is currently awaiting the arrival of his first children with husband Michael Turchin, whom he wed in 2014. Bass told Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City Sunday night that the baby boy and baby girl could arrive earthside any minute.

"I got twins on the way. They could come any day, which I'm kind of really scared about," he said, joking of his upcoming parenting responsibilities, "I won't be at the VMA's for the next 18 years!"

Earlier this summer, Bass revealed the baby news exclusively with PEOPLE, saying it had been "quite the journey" as he opened up about years of surrogacy attempts, failed IVF treatments and a miscarriage.

"We always knew we wanted at least two kids," he said at the time, "it would be nice to have a boy and a girl just to feel the experiences of raising both or whatever they end up being. I think it's just amazing that science has gotten this far where we can make the healthiest human beings ever. And I hope in our lifetime, we'll be able to see the whole world be able to do this."

Bass also shared that they are due "in early November," though he said, "But I need them to get here before Halloween, because I need them to be Halloween babies. They have no choice but to love Halloween because I'm obsessed and they're going to be obsessed."

Turchin, 34, told PEOPLE at the time that he's most looking forward to watching their kids develop a strong sibling bond.