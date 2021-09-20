Pregnant Yvonne Strahovski Cradles Baby Bump in Sleek Black Gown While Watching Emmys from Home

Yvonne Strahovski and husband Tim Loden are expecting their second baby together

Yvonne Strahovski celebrated her 2021 Emmy nomination with a very special plus one.

For the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, the pregnant actress, 39, showed off her glamorous look for the evening on Instagram, revealing that she was watching the show "at home on zoom."

The star, who was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her work on The Handmaid's Tale, looks chic for the occasion in a custom Galvan gown and cropped tuxedo blazer.

Strahovski cradles her baby bump in the photos while looking away from the camera.

"Happy Emmys Everyone ! Just me, my belly & my pajamas at home on zoom #nobigdeal," writes the actress, who is expecting her second baby with husband Tim Loden.

The Tomorrow War star also snapped a selfie while wearing the couture ensemble and angled the camera down to give viewers a glimpse at her bump.

"Dear @galvanlondon Thank you for this incredible number ❤️ Happy Emmys & thank you again @televisionacad for the nomination ❤️ A huge congrats to all the amazing nominees & winners tonight 💋," she captioned a second Instagram post.

The actress first revealed her exciting pregnancy news in July when she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tomorrow War.

People/EW Tomorrow War Premiere Portrait Studio Credit: Ben Trivett

Strahovski sported a full-length white turtleneck gown that hugged her bump. She paired the dress with a chunky gold bangle and diamond earrings.

The actress and Loden are also parents to son William, whom they welcomed in October 2018.

The soon-to-be mom of two announced her first pregnancy, not on a red carpet but on Instagram back in May 2018.