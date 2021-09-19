Mandy Moore Reveals Her New-Mom 'MVP Accessory' for the 2021 Emmy Awards

This Is Us star Mandy Moore welcomed son August "Gus" Harrison with husband Taylor Goldsmith back in February

Mandy Moore is ready for a night out.

The This Is Us actress shared a behind-the-scenes look at her prep for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night, posting a photo of her Motif Luna breast pump and writing, "Tonight's MVP accessory."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Moore welcomed baby boy August "Gus" Harrison on Feb. 20, with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Last month, Moore, 37, opened up about her personal experience with nursing her 7-month-old son in an Instagram post written in honor of National Breastfeeding Week. Moore posted several photos of herself nursing Gus.

"Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing (clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when I'm at work, etc… ) but nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever," Moore wrote.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Mandy Moore breast pump Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

"It goes without saying that #fedisbest," she continued, "and I'm grateful to my body and the tremendous support I've had around me (especially in the beginning days and weeks when I had no clue what I was doing) for allowing me this time to nourish my sweet guy."

Moore has been open about the ups and downs of breastfeeding in the past. While appearing on an episode of the Informed Pregnancy Podcast in March, Moore told host Dr. Elliot Berlin that she dealt with "newbie nipple soreness and had to build up my tolerance and threshold."

RELATED VIDEO: Mandy Moore Makes First Red Carpet Appearance at MTV Movie & TV Awards Since Giving Birth

"You get calluses on your nipples and then it doesn't hurt as much," she explained at the time, before adding that Gus is a "great feeder" and a "great sleeper."

"I have an oversupply of milk. If anything, that's been something that I've been dealing with, but I'm sure it will regulate itself and be fine down the road," she said.

Moore also documented what she called the "new realities of adventuring" earlier this summer, sharing pictures of herself pumping breastmilk during a mountain-climbing expedition. "Happy to be back at it," she wrote.