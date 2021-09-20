Jean Smart Brings Her Son to Emmys as She Attends First Awards Ceremony Since Husband's Death

Jean Smart brought a very special date to the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

On Sunday, the Hacks star, 70, attended the 2021 Emmys with her 13-year-old son Forrest, whom she shares with her late husband Richard Gilliland. Smart is also mom to son Connor, 31.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Smart and her son both dressed in chic black outfits for the event, the actress sporting a long black dress with a sheer turtleneck while her son opted for a black suit and blue undershirt.

While walking the red carpet, the duo chatted with E! about Smart's nominations, which included acting nods for her work on Hacks and Mare of Easttown.

"Getting honored and nominated never gets old. I mean it's part of the fun and to be honored by your peers is the best," Smart says.

Speaking of his mother's nominations, Forrest says he's "very proud of her" and that she "really deserves" the awards as she "worked really hard for everything."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

jean smart and son

Sunday marked Smart's first awards ceremony since the death of her husband back in March. He was 71.

Gilliland, who was wed to actress Smart for nearly 34 years, suffered from a "brief illness" prior to his death in Los Angeles, according to a press release shared with PEOPLE at the time.

Prior to his death, Gilliland and Smart were slated to work together again this summer in a film directed by Tate Taylor.

Richard Gilliland and Jean Smart Credit: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

While accepting her award Sunday for outstanding actress in a comedy series for her role on Hacks, Smart honored her late husband and praised her two children.