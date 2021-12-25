The parents documented their 10-month-old enjoying the festive holiday and opening presents

Sterling Skye Celebrates Her First Christmas with Parents Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews: 'So in Love'

Sterling Skye is feeling festive on her first Christmas!

On Saturday, new parents Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes, both 26, celebrated the holiday for the first time with their 10-month-old daughter, sharing adorable photos from a family event.

In the snaps, Matthews featured Sterling in a variety of holiday-themed outfits throughout Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"Ster girl spam today cause it's her first Christmas and I'm just so in love with her," the new mom wrote alongside a photo of Sterling sitting on a blanket in the grass wearing a snowflake sweater and red leggings.

Patrick Mahomes

Another adorable photo from Christmas morning showed Sterling sitting on her dad's lap as he helped her open one of her gifts. That snap was followed by one of the family of three posing in matching green and red pajamas.

Matthews also shared several sweet family photos featuring Sterling and her parents with their two dogs — Silver and Steel — standing in front of a Christmas tree.

"Merry Christmas to you all❤️🎄" Matthews captioned the post.

Patrick Mahomes

Baby Sterling got a head start on her Christmas celebrations this week when she was allowed to open one of her presents on Tuesday.

Matthews shared a cute video to her Instagram Story of her little one opening an early Christmas gift with a little help from her mom.

In the clip, Sterling wears an adorable Christmas-themed onesie printed with ornaments as she sits in front of her present wrapped in personalized paper. She then begins to cry as she needs help opening the gift.

brittany matthews daughter

"Someone got an early Christmas present today," Matthews wrote. "And that's her help me mama cry 🤣."

In the subsequent slide, Sterling happily plays with her new gift of stackable cups. "I think she loves it 🤣 Stackable cups have been her fav," the mom of one wrote, linking to the product on the next slide.

Last month, baby Sterling celebrated her first Thanksgiving with her family.

The fitness trainer posted photos to Instagram of their daughter's first turkey day, which included snaps of the family as Matthews matched with her baby in Burberry plaid.