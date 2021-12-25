Savannah Guthrie Celebrates Christmas with Husband and Kids Charley and Vale: 'We Fought for This Shot'
Savannah Guthrie shares her two children with husband Michael Feldman
Savannah Guthrie's family is getting into the Christmas spirit!
On Saturday, the Today co-host, 49, celebrated the festive holiday alongside her husband Michael Feldman and their two kids, daughter Vale, 7, and son Charles "Charley" Max, 5.
Guthrie shared several snaps from their family gathering to Instagram, including a perfectly chaotic family photo on Christmas Day.
"We fought for this shot #merrychristmas!" Guthrie wrote on Instagram. In the post, the family of four wears matching pajamas (with some slight alterations with Feldman's black henley shirt and Charley's green and white striped pants).
In an Instagram post from Christmas Eve, the mother of two shared pictures of the cookies her family made for Santa. The collection shows pictures of frosting and sprinkle-coated cookies shaped like stockings, angels, and trees. Plus, Guthrie included a video of her family's stockings.
Earlier this month, Guthrie paid tribute to her son as he turned 5 years old.
She shared a series of adorable photos to Instagram of Charley enjoying his special day surrounded by family. In the snaps, Charley is all smiles as he admires his presents while wearing dinosaur pajamas and a red party hat.
"This raucous joyous firecracker of a boy is FIVE!! Counting candles and my blessings. Happy Birthday, Charley!!!" Guthrie captioned her post.
Feldman also shared pictures from Charley's celebration to Instagram, featuring a sweet shot of the birthday boy blowing out his candles on a tray of cupcakes. Vale can also be seen at the celebration, standing behind her brother in one of the pictures.
"Happy 5th birthday, buddy. May all of your wishes come true," Feldman wrote.