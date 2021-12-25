Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Celebrate First Christmas with 'Sweet' Son Riley — See the Photos

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have an extra special gift this Christmas: their baby boy!

On Saturday, the "Me Too" singer, 28, posted an adorable series of holiday photos to Instagram of the couple with their 10-month-old son, Riley.

In the sweet shots, the new parents and their little one match in festive Christmas pajamas as they smile and give baby Riley lots of love. The little boy looks too cute as he giggles while being sandwiched between his parents.

"First Christmas with our sweet Riley🥺🥰🎄🎁❤️," Trainor writes.

Meghan Trainor Family Credit: Meghan Trainor/Instagram

Last month, Trainor released a holiday-themed music video featuring her baby boy.

In the video for her song "My Kind of Present," a song from her holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas, the singer reads to little Riley.

Sabara, 29, also shows up in the video, playing with his kind of present — a Sony PlayStation — while his wife decorates a white Christmas tree.

As the video ends, the camera zooms in on the book Trainor is reading to her son, revealing its title, Rileys Book, and a card that indicates it's a gift from Sabara to his wife and their child.

While giving birth to Riley, Trainor underwent a cesarean section because he was breech, but she recently told PEOPLE that she hopes to further expand her family, despite the difficult birth.

"I'm ready for three more kids!" she said in September.