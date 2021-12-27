Madonna Shares Festive Video with Daughters Mercy, Stella and Estere: 'Christmas with the Girls'

The singer shared a video montage from her "Blue Christmas" with three of her kids

Madonna enjoyed a girl's night for Christmas this year.

On Sunday, the 63-year-old singer gave her followers a glimpse at her blue Christmas celebration, sharing a video montage of her daughters Mercy James, 15, and twins Stella and Estere, 9, as they opened their gifts.

The clip, which was paired with Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas," also featured a photo of the musician — who called herself "Queen Christmas" — and her girls posing in front of a Picasso painting. "Christmas with the Girls and Picasso," she wrote. Madonna is also mom to sons David, 16 and Rocco, 21, and daughter Lourdes, 25.

Madonna also shared adorable videos on her Instagram Story of the twins singing and dancing around in matching elf costumes. The mom of six additionally included a video of Mercy playing Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" on the piano.

The artist later posted photos showing off a pair of blue and white gloves that her daughter gifted her, writing, "Estere knitted my gloves for X- mas! 🧤💚🎄🧤💚! Can you tell how proud I am ?"

Earlier this month, the "Like a Virgin" artist got into the Christmas spirit with four of her kids and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams as they put up their Christmas tree and dressed up as elves while also celebrating the last night of Hanukkah.

"Let me tell you something about Christmas… it's the best time of year," Madonna's son David said before the clip shows the family dressed in matching elf costumes decorating their tree while dancing and singing "Last Christmas."

"I'm the awkward looking Elf 🧝‍♀️ I think we sprayed too much snow on the tree 🎄But we had fun celebrating the last day of Hanukkah by decorating the X-mas tree," Madonna captioned the sweet holiday video.

"Here is the thing. Jesus was a Jew and decorating the tree is a Pagan ritual and does anyone really know when Jesus was born????!! Life is a mystery………..🙏🏼. so let's embrace all faiths and rituals as long as they make us happy and we Are focused more on giving than receiving! 🎁♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," she continued.