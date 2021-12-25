Jimmy Fallon Celebrates Christmas on Vacation with Wife and Daughters — See the Sunny Photo!

Jimmy Fallon and his family are enjoying a tropical Christmas!

On Saturday, the comedian shared a sweet selfie of his family as they celebrated the holiday together while on vacation.

In the photo, Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen stand in the sun with their two daughters — Winnie Rose, 8, and Frances Cole, 7 — while their youngest child holds up a doll.

"Merry Christmas from the Fallon's!! (The girl with the pink hair is of no relation)," Fallon teases.

Last month, the Tonight Show host chatted with PEOPLE about starring in Frito-Lay's "Share More Joy" campaign with his wife and their daughters. "There's a fun childlike wonder to it, and there's a sweetness to it," Fallon said of the spot.

Fallon said he was initially reluctant about letting his girls appear onscreen. "I go, 'I don't know, man.' Not about them getting [in] the business, but I don't know if they're good actors," he said. "They're not actor kids. I don't know if they're going to be good, this might waste everyone's time."

It was Juvonen, whom he married in 2007, that convinced him to make the commercial a family affair. "And then my wife, who really doesn't like to be on camera, she's more behind the scenes, she's a producer ... But I asked her, I'm like, 'What do you think?'" Fallon recalled.

jimmy fallon Credit: courtesy frito-lay

"And she was like, 'I think you gotta, the kids are cute. If the kids are doing it, I'm going to do it too, so let's just do it as a family.' It turned out to be great. They were good actors. My girls got a good laugh."