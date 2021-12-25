Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates a 'Very Texas' Christmas with Her 3 Kids: 'So Grateful'
Jenna Bush Hager shared several photos with her husband Henry Hager and their three kids, daughters Mila, 8, and Poppy, 6, and son Hal, 2
Jenna Bush Hager is soaking up time with her family this Christmas!
The Today co-host, 40, and husband Henry Hager are celebrating with their three children, daughters Margaret "Mila" Laura, 8, and Poppy Louise, 6, and son Henry "Hal" Harold, 2, in Texas.
On Friday, Bush Hager shared a series of photos to her Instagram Story of her family enjoying a "very Texas xmas" as they snapped a sweet selfie together.
"So grateful," she captioned a smiling picture of their family of five.
The TV personality also shared additional photos of her three kids spending time together outdoors for the holidays.
On Christmas morning, Bush Hager posted an adorable shot of her three kids holding hands while wearing their Christmas pajamas.
Earlier this month, the mom of three shared pictures of two of her holiday cards featuring her children.
The first card in the Instagram carousel shows cut-out snaps of the children happily jumping in front of a Christmas tree and animations of angels playing horns.
"Rockin' around The Christmas Tree!" the card reads.
The three Hager children smile snuggle up to one another near a fully decorated tree in the second card, which reads, "Let the Christmas spirit ring!" and wraps with holiday wishes from the family of five.
"Merry everything!!" Hager captioned the cute photos. "Wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season and New Year! Xx The Hagers @chereeberrypaper."