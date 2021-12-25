A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple's "focus leading up to Christmas has been on the kids"

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Celebrate Christmas in the Hamptons with Their 6 Kids: 'Our Love to You'

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are spending quality family time this Christmas.

In one post shared on her Instagram feed, Hilaria's children can be seen posing with Santa Claus, though her two youngest kids were captured less than enthused about the Christmas photo op.

"Reality vs….well….reality 🎅. This was the best we got from the photo batch 😂," the mother of six wrote alongside the festive shot. "Happy Christmas Eve y Feliz Nochebuena. Our love to you and your families 🎄❤️🎄❤️. Amor, amor!!!!"

On her Instagram Story, Hilaria also shared some snaps of holiday-themed activities the family took part in, including building gingerbread houses and baking cookies.

"The cooking staff," she wrote alongside a shot of two of her kids preparing to craft some treats. Another video shows one of her little guys mixing a concoction together.

In one other post, another one of the proud mama's sons was seen stirring together a chocolate mix. "This one came to cook too," she wrote alongside the pic.

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that the couple would be "spending a quiet holiday with the children in the Hamptons."

"They love the holidays with their kids still being little. For Alec and Hilaria, seeing the joy in their children's eyes has been magical as they prep for Christmas," the source continued. "Their focus leading up to Christmas has been on the kids, decorating the tree, baking and spending quality time together."

"They want the kids to have the best holiday and are excited to see them open their presents," added the insider.

Alec, 63, is currently involved in an investigation into the October death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died on the set of his film Rust when a prop gun Alec was holding went off, killing Hutchins.

Investigators issued a search warrant for Alec's phone in the latest development in the case, PEOPLE previously reported.

As local authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the tragic accident — with production on the film halted — a source told PEOPLE that Alec is leaning on his wife and kids, including 26-year-old daughter Ireland with ex Kim Basinger.