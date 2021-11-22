The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday

Daddy-Daughter Date Night! Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards

It's a daddy-daughter date night!

At the American Music Awards on Sunday, Machine Gun Kelly arrived on the red carpet with his 12-year-old daughter Casie.

Casie wore a classic black cut-out gown alongside her dad, 31, who wore a silver-studded black long sleeve and black pants with a spiked choker.

Before walking off, the duo locked pinkies and kissed their thumbs as if they were making a promise to each other before laughing it off.

Kelly shares Casie with ex Emma Cannon.

In June, the "Papercuts" singer shared a series of photos with his daughter on social media that showcased their sweet father-daughter bonding.

At the award show, which is hosted by rapper Cardi B, Kelly won favorite rock artist and is also set to present an award.

