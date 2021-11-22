The singer is dad to sons Griffin Thomas, 14, and Rhys Edward, 11, plus daughter Kira Katherine, 10

Joey McIntyre Brings Son Griffin, 14, to Watch Him Perform at 2021 American Music Awards: 'Let's Go'

Joey McIntyre brought a very special fan to watch him take the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards.

The New Kids on the Block star, 48, was joined by his 14-year-old son Griffin Thomas at Sunday's awards, where the duo snapped photos on the red carpet ahead of the singer's performance with New Edition. The two groups joined for a "Battle of Boston," which marked the first time the two iconic groups performed together.

McIntyre — who shares sons Griffin and Rhys Edward, 11, plus daughter Kira Katherine, 10, with wife Barrett Williams — and Griffin posed for a sweet father-son photo on the red carpet, which the dad of three later posted to his Instagram Story.

Griffin and his dad both sported dark-colored suits for the special event, with the teen spicing up his look with a pair of rainbow sneakers with fringe.

New Kids on the Block Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

"#LetsGo," McIntyre captioned the shot of the duo pointing at the camera.

At the awards show, New Edition and New Kids on the Block each performed a medley of their greatest hits, which NKOTB kicked off by singing "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" in coordinating black outfits and a choreographed dance routine.

New Edition then took the stage to sing "Candy Girl," with each band member wearing a long coat and hat in a different color as they, too, performed a choreographed routine.

The two groups then took turns on the stage, with NKOTB singing hits including "Step By Step," "Hangin' Tough" and "Please Don't Go Girl," and New Edition performing "Mr. Telephone Man," "Is This the End" and "Can You Stand the Rain."