The couple introduce 6-month-old babies Moroccan and Monroe to Barbara Walters and the world

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s babies are ready for their close-ups!

The star couple’s 6-month-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, made their TV debut on 20/20 Friday night during an interview their parents gave to Barbara Walters.

Along with the joy and pride of being a first-time mom, Carey, who told Walters she does not want to have more children, spoke about her difficult pregnancy.

“I don’t think I understood the enormity or the magnitude of what it really does to your body,” she explained. “It’s not just, oh you don’t look pretty and you have a bump.”

But parenthood certainly seems to suit the couple. “My family gives me everything,” Cannon gushed.

“It’s just love,” Carey said. “It’s a beautiful place to be.”

While dad expects Moroccan and Monroe “to get a PhD,” Carey suggested that she wants them to follow in her footsteps. “They really respond to music,” she said, before singing to the babies in their Manhattan nursery.

Lullabies may come easy for Carey – who brought them into the world to the tune of her song “Fantasy” – but opening herself up to marriage again was a different story.

“I never believe that anybody really likes me,” she admitted after Cannon – who showed off his huge “Mariah” tattoo on his back – told her she’s been his crush from day one. “I always think it’s some kind of joke or something.”

While Carey doesn’t specifically address her music mogul ex-husband, Tommy Mottola, she does say that her failed marriage in 1998 made her hesitant to say “I do” a second time.

“Initially I was afraid of the concept of marriage [again],” she said. “But this is a different situation and a different time in my life.”