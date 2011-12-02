Beyoncé: I'm Not Pigging Out During Pregnancy

"I've been really conscious and I've been trying my best not to lose control," she says of her pregnancy eating habits on Friday night's 20/20.

Beyoncé‘s baby bump is growing right on schedule – but she’s working hard to make sure the rest of her body doesn’t expand right along with it.

“I’ve been really conscious and I’ve been trying my best not to lose control,” she says of her pregnancy eating habits on Friday night’s 20/20.

“Because I’ve met so many people that say, ‘My second baby, my third baby, I’ve learned my lesson.’ So I haven’t been going crazy.”

She added, “It’s important that I don’t lose myself … I believe that life doesn’t stop.”

She also dismissed rumors of wacky cravings involving ketchup, hot sauce and ice cream, saying her desires don’t involve “anything crazy.”



“I was on a plane and the flight attendant came and was like, ‘I have your hot sauce and pickles and bananas.’ And I’m like, ‘That is absolutely disgusting, what are you doing?’ He’s like, ‘I read it on the Internet,'” she says.

The expectant first-time mom admits she knows things won’t be perfect, but says she can handle whatever comes her way.

“It’s exciting! I know it’s gonna be difficult at times,” she says. “I know that, like my mother, I’m gonna get on my child’s nerves [but] I’m just ready. I’m ready for the next chapter.”

Though she doesn’t exactly respond to reports to PEOPLE that she is having a girl, Knowles does share that she’s not picky about the child’s sex.

“I don’t care. I just want — I’m just like everyone else. And now I know why people say that, it’s true. I just want [a healthy baby],” she said.