Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I do like gender-neutral names," mom-to-be (of twin girls!) Hillary Scott teased on the 2017 CMA Awards red carpet

Babies' First Red Carpet! Hillary Scott Opens Up About Her Twins on the Way at CMA Awards

Hillary Scott‘s twins on the way are already award show pros.

The Lady Antebellum singer posed for red carpet photos with her bandmates Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley ahead of Wednesday night’s 2017 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, cradling her growing baby bump in a long black dress with a floral pattern and matching black heels.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We do [have names picked out]. They are [a secret] for now. I do like gender-neutral names,” Scott shared of her two baby girls on the way during The CMA Awards: All Access livestream.

Lady Antebellum is nominated for two awards: vocal group of the year and album of the year for Heart Break.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Hillary Scott

Image zoom Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood

RELATED VIDEO: Double the Joy! Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Reveals She’s Expecting Twins “Naturally”



Scott, 31, announced on Instagram in August that she and husband Chris Tyrrell were expecting not one but two siblings for their 4-year-old daughter Eisele Kaye, sharing a video of the couple telling their little girl the exciting news.

“God has answered our family’s countless prayers! Our family is growing … Chris, Eisele, and I wanted to share our DOUBLE portion of joy with you all!” she captioned the post.

The singer followed up with a September photo of three pink tutus with matching purple shoes, revealing the babies on the way would both be girls.

Image zoom Credit: Hodges Ussery

Chris Tyrrell, Hillary Scott and daughter Eisele Kaye

FROM PEN: Watch Jennifer Lopez Tear Up Remembering Her Twins Being Born



Scott isn’t the only parent-to-be in Lady Antebellum. Haywood, 35, is expecting his second child — a girl! — with wife Kelli this winter. Their daughter will join 3-year-old big brother Cash Van.

“Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way! We’re thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!!” the band wrote on Instagram in August, sharing a photo of the trio’s kids.