From Astraea to Zeke! Here Are 20 Celestial Baby Names That Mean Star

Some parents know from the moment that their baby is born that they're a star.

Celestial names are becoming increasingly popular according to Nameberry, the world's largest baby name website. With celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Melanie Griffith and Tori Spelling all choosing sky-related monikers for their kids, many parents are looking for new and unique names that fit the theme.

Famous parents aren't the only ones turning to the heavens for baby name inspiration, with names like Orion and Nova becoming more common in recent years.

Nameberry has released their list of 20 baby names that mean star that offer exciting new varieties for prospective parents.

Getty

Astraea Citlali Danica Dara Elanor Estrella Hester Itri Izar Maristela Namid Réaltín Seren Sidra Sitara Sterlin Twila Vesper Yvaine Zeke

While some of the names, like Dara and Zeke, are more common, others like Maristela and Seren are more unique options for parents who want a star-related name.

Getty

Last month, Nameberry announced the top baby names that peaked in 2021. According to the site, the list of 400 names "ranked higher in the US in 2021 than they have ever done before."

"It's an eclectic mix, ranging from Top 10 choices like Charlotte and Theodore — which have always been well-used, but never quite so popular before — to fast-rising modern names like Wrenley and Zakai," wrote Nameberry's Clare Green.

Nameberry broke down the top peaking names in a variety of categories including trending classics, his 'n' her names, the hottest sounds, fresh and faux biblical boys, uplifting names, outdoorsy names, long lyrical girl names and new-wave surname names.