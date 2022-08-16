Over 2 Million 4moms Infant Swings and Rockers Recalled After 10-Month-Old Dies of Asphyxiation

More than two million infant swings and seats have been recalled due to strangulation hazards and one reported death.

On Monday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Thorley Industries, LLC, d.b.a. 4moms announced the voluntary recall of about two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers from the brand 4moms in a press release.

The statement adds that 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo sold in Canada have also been recalled.

The news comes after 4moms received two reports of dangerous interactions, one fatal, with the MamaRoo swing. The second baby was rescued after bruising his neck.

When the swing or rocker is not in use, their straps can hang below the seat. Infants, when crawling, can become entangled in those straps.

"4moms has received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat, including a 10-month-old infant who died from asphyxiation, and a 10-month-old infant who suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver," the release said. "No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported."

Recalled 4moms MamaRoo (Model 4M-005). Recalled 4moms MamaRoo (Model 1026). L: Caption Recalled 4moms MamaRoo (Model 4M-005). PHOTO: 4moms R: Caption Recalled 4moms MamaRoo (Model 1026). PHOTO: 4moms

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, 4moms said their "team is deeply saddened by the two incidents that occurred when two infants crawled under the seat and became entangled in the dangling straps. Safety is and always will be their top priority, which is why they proactively partnered with the CPSC on this recall."

The release explained that the recall only includes MamaRoo models with a 3-point harness which include versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026), and version 4.0 (model number 1037) — the model number for the swing is located on the bottom of the unit. The model with a 5-point harness has not been recalled.

Though no incidents with the RockaRoo baby rocker have been reported, the company is also recalling this product with the model number 4M-012 — also located on the bottom of the unit.

4moms also clarified in a statement to PEOPLE that the newly released MamaRoo (model 1046) is not included in the recall due to its re-designed harness and strap configuration.

Recalled 4moms MamaRoo (model 1037). Recalled 4moms RockaRoo (Model 4M-012). L: Caption Recalled 4moms MamaRoo (model 1037). PHOTO: 4moms R: Caption Recalled 4moms RockaRoo (Model 4M-012). PHOTO: 4moms

The products were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide and online at 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250, the release said.

It is now advised that those who have the product in their possession, and have infants who are crawling, should "immediately" stop using the device and remove it from reach of the child.

"Consumers should contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use," the release said.

Customers can contact 4moms toll-free at 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com or online.

The statement said that 4moms is also contacting all known buyers of the recalled products directly.