'1776' Actress Elizabeth A. Davis Welcomes Baby Girl — 1 Day After Her Broadway Show Closed

The actress announced the birth of her second baby, Eleanora Joy Richard, with husband Jordan Richard

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on January 18, 2023 12:41 AM
Elizabeth A. Davis poses at the opening night of the Roundabout Theatre production of the musical "1776" on Broadway at The American Airlines Theatre on October 6, 2022 in New York City.(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CnXUhPWOPFI/
Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty; Elizabeth A. Davis/Instagram

Elizabeth A. Davis has given birth to a baby girl!

The Tony Award nominee, who played Founding Father Thomas Jefferson in Broadway's revival of 1776 while pregnant, announced the birth of her and husband Jordan Richard's second baby together in an Instagram post shared Friday.

According to the 42-year-old actress, their newborn, Eleanora Joy Richard, was born Jan. 9 — one day after the show's revival ended its Broadway engagement.

"Eleanora Joy Richard arrived January 9th at 8:15 PM just in time for Scene 3; her fave scene to dance around," she quipped in the post's announcement that shows her newborn being held by a loved one in one image and looked over by the couple's 5-year-old son Josiah in another picture.

"Per her exquisite comedic timing she waited til a day after closing as her role of Metaphor Of A Nation couldn't be compromised," continued Davis in the post.

She added that the family was "cocooned in exhaustion & muscle soreness from the work of labor & also lots of bliss," and was enjoying the birth of Eleanora, who she referred to as a "miraculous mercy of God."

Her birth comes after Davis opened the Broadway revival while seven months pregnant in October, and left the role just before Christmas.

Prior to her departure, Davis was celebrated by her castmates — some of them moms — with a baby shower.

"The baby shower was so lovely and brought back wonderful memories," 1776 actress Carolee Carmello exclusively told PEOPLE in December.

"I was so happy that Elizabeth had that experience. Actors are very supportive, loving people, despite what people outside of the business might think. And I find that parents in this business really lift each other up even more because we know the challenges," Carmello added.

In October, Davis revealed to PEOPLE that her pregnancy took her by surprise.

Elizabeth A. Davis, who is in Broadway's 1776
Grace Stockdale of Songbird Studios; Shawna Hamic

"I never intended to find myself in this scenario," Davis told PEOPLE. "I had two [miscarriages] in 2021. And that's why I had no idea that I was pregnant."

While she added that she and Richard weren't necessarily trying again for another child, taking on the role in 1776 while pregnant carried a special meaning.

"I knew that a pregnant body on stage playing the character of Thomas Jefferson, who was the famous lover who gave birth to the Declaration [of Independence], was exactly what the show is trying to say," she explained to PEOPLE.

"Historically, [his wife] Martha was at home having a miscarriage while he was stuck in Philadelphia writing the Declaration," Davis said. "There are so many layers of complexity on top of each other that the pregnancy just seems … to make it feel like the most unbelievably delicious creative meal I've ever been able to partake in."

