From Jupiter to Hyacinth! These 16 Wild Baby Names Are Becoming More Popular

When it comes to baby naming, coming up with a unique moniker can be a difficult process.

Thanks to pop culture, historical references and cool sounds, Nameberry, the world's largest baby name website, has put together a list of 16 wild and wacky baby names for parents to choose from that are becoming more popular this year.

Nameberry analyzed site statistics from the past six months to find the list of names currently trending. According to the site, all of these names "saw at least a 50 percent increase in pageviews on Nameberry across the first half of 2022."

From Xerxes to Jupiter, read below for 16 outlandish monikers Nameberry predicts will be trending this year.

Tang Ming Tung/Getty

Royal Stiles Nori Mazikeen Jupiter Hyacinth Xerxes Cassiopeia Sparrow Finneas Aphrodite Ziggy Calypso Wednesday Draco Soleil

Last month, Nameberry announced the top baby names that peaked in 2021. According to the site, the list of 400 names "ranked higher in the US in 2021 than they have ever done before."

"It's an eclectic mix, ranging from Top 10 choices like Charlotte and Theodore — which have always been well-used, but never quite so popular before — to fast-rising modern names like Wrenley and Zakai," wrote Nameberry's Clare Green.

Nameberry broke down the top peaking names in a variety of categories including trending classics, his 'n' her names, the hottest sounds, fresh and faux biblical boys, uplifting names, outdoorsy names, long lyrical girl names and new-wave surname names.