From Jupiter to Hyacinth! These 16 Wild Baby Names Are Becoming More Popular

According to the world's largest baby name website, Nameberry, these 16 names saw at least a 50 percent increase in pageviews over the past six months

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 05:55 PM
High Angle View Of Cute Baby Boy Lying In Crib At Home
Baby in crib. Photo: Getty Images/EyeEm

When it comes to baby naming, coming up with a unique moniker can be a difficult process.

Thanks to pop culture, historical references and cool sounds, Nameberry, the world's largest baby name website, has put together a list of 16 wild and wacky baby names for parents to choose from that are becoming more popular this year.

Nameberry analyzed site statistics from the past six months to find the list of names currently trending. According to the site, all of these names "saw at least a 50 percent increase in pageviews on Nameberry across the first half of 2022."

From Xerxes to Jupiter, read below for 16 outlandish monikers Nameberry predicts will be trending this year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Adorable baby girl sleeping soundly in the crib
Tang Ming Tung/Getty
  1. Royal
  2. Stiles
  3. Nori
  4. Mazikeen
  5. Jupiter
  6. Hyacinth
  7. Xerxes
  8. Cassiopeia
  9. Sparrow
  10. Finneas
  11. Aphrodite
  12. Ziggy
  13. Calypso
  14. Wednesday
  15. Draco
  16. Soleil

Last month, Nameberry announced the top baby names that peaked in 2021. According to the site, the list of 400 names "ranked higher in the US in 2021 than they have ever done before."

"It's an eclectic mix, ranging from Top 10 choices like Charlotte and Theodore — which have always been well-used, but never quite so popular before — to fast-rising modern names like Wrenley and Zakai," wrote Nameberry's Clare Green.

Nameberry broke down the top peaking names in a variety of categories including trending classics, his 'n' her names, the hottest sounds, fresh and faux biblical boys, uplifting names, outdoorsy names, long lyrical girl names and new-wave surname names.

Related Articles
baby-names-1.jpg
Autumn Babies! These Are The Most Popular September Baby Names
Adorable baby girl sleeping soundly in the crib
From Charlotte to Theodore — Here Are the Most Popular Baby Names in the U.S. for 2021
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Athena Calderone Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Crate & Barrel x Athena Calderone, Soho House-Inspired Paint, Plus More New Home Products
VOGUE’S OCTOBER 2022 COVER STAR IS JENNIFER LAWRENCE. credit: Tina Barney/Vogue
Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Baby Boy's Name as She Reveals Inspiration Behind the Moniker
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
amber heard
Celebrity Babies Born in 2021
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Eve and her Baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cheh28PuZJL/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Eve Posts Adorable Vacation Snaps with Baby Wilde Wolf: '#chunkybabylegs'
AAPI Brands To Support
AAPI Month: Asian-Owned Brands to Support Now and Always
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte
What's in a Royal Name? See the Most Popular Royal-Inspired Baby Names in the U.S. and the U.K.
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline